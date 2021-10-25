It’s been 26 years since disappearance of Fond du Lac County man

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 26 years since the disappearance of a Fond du Lac County man.

James S. Ruland was 40-years-old when he went missing in 1995. He would be age 66 today.

Co-workers last saw Ruland on Oct. 24, 1995. He was spotted hitchhiking in North Fond du Lac on Oct. 26, 1995.

On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white Dodge Aires station wagon was found at the Stretch Truck Stop near North Fond du Lac. The keys were in the ignition. James Ruland’s personal items were in the cargo area.

Ruland suffered a severe head injury when he was young and he had a “shunt implant.” Shunts are used to treat a buildup of fluid in the brain. He has a metal plate in his head.

In February 2021, the FBI sent out a ViCAP alert on James Ruland. That’s the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. The FBI says ViCAP is the “largest investigative repository of major violent crime cases in the U.S. It is designed to collect and analyze information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons, and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains.”

DESCRIPTION

White male

6′0″

160 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Wears glasses

Last seen wearing green camo jacket, silver wire-rimmed classes

The FBI says James Ruland’s DNA profile has been entered into the nationwide CODIS database.

If you have information, contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3377 or the FBI at 800-634-4097. To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

Family offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to answers in the Ruland case.

In March, Action 2 News at 4:30 interviewed the investigators working on the case. CLICK HERE to watch that interview.

