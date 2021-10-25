Advertisement

Investigation underway after potential threat made against Oshkosh school

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A post made on social media that indicated a potential threat towards an Oshkosh middle school is being investigated by police.

According to Oshkosh Police, the post has been making the rounds with students.

Officials with the police department became aware of the post shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The threat was made towards Webster Stanley Middle School.

No details regarding the kind of threat were immediately released by police Monday afternoon.

Additional members of the police department responded to the school while the investigation began.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Citizens are reminded to contact members of the police department if they see a social media post like this, and not to share or repost it.

Anyone with information about the potential threat is asked to contact the police department at 920-236-5700, and then select option 1.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

