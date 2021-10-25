GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS TODAY

There’s a storm system swirling to our south. It’s producing rain across southern Wisconsin, which will mostly miss us. We will see plenty of clouds around this morning, with some clearing this afternoon as this weathermaker moves away.

You’ll notice today’s northeast wind... We’ll have frequent gusts around and above 30 mph during the morning and midday hours. Drivers should be alert to potentially strong crosswinds on bridges and overpasses. The winds may also tip over lawn furniture and trash cans, so keep an eye on your personal belongings. The wind will weaken a bit as we head into tonight.

Overnight, there may be a few showers by the lakeshore. Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry tomorrow and Wednesday. Another strong autumn storm system will pass through the region Thursday and Friday, giving us more wind and chances of showers. Even though it’s several days away, the forecast looks cool, dry and relatively comfortable for Halloween trick or treating... Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

WINDS & WAVES:

GALE WARNING TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 6-11′

TUESDAY: NE/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Quite windy. Morning clouds. Maybe a shower FAR SOUTH. Some late sunshine. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind weakens. A few lakeside showers. LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. HIGH: 51... 40s for TRICK OR TREATING

