Green Bay man accused of masturbating in front of boys in video chat

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with felonies in two counties for allegedly masturbating in a video chat with underage boys.

Bernard James Johnson, 34, is charged with three counts of Causing a Child Older than 13 to View/Listen to Sexual Activity in Outagamie County. He’s charged with Causing a Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity and Exposing Genitals to a Child in Calumet County.

On March 24, a deputy with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a possible sexual offense in a village in the county. A mother had taken her son’s phone and found a group with the name “Spooks” on Facebook Messenger. She said she found photos and videos of a man masturbating while video chatting with her son and some of his friends.

The son, who was underage, said he and three of his friends and two adult men were part of the group. One of the men was identified as Bernard J. Johnson.

The mother showed a video to the deputy who said it showed Johnson masturbating while the others in the chat watched.

On April 5, an investigator made contact with a 16-year-old from a community in Outagamie County who was identified as one of the young people in the video. The victim said he had met the men while employed at the Green Bay Fear haunted house. The victim confirmed that Johnson would masturbate and show off his genitals in video chat.

The investigator made contact with boy who was living in another community in Outagamie County. The victim said two other boys invited him to the group. He said he had never met Johnson in person. He told the same story as the other victims regarding the sexual conduct in the Facebook video. The boy said it was “weird” and he later left the group. He said he had taken a screenshot but deleted it.

On April 8, investigators interviewed a 15-year-old Outagamie County boy who was identified as being in the video. He also confirmed that Johnson had been masturbating in front of the boys.

On April 9, investigators reviewed a forensic download of the Calumet County boy’s phone. An investigator found four live video chats initiated between April 27, 2020 and April 30, 2020. The investigator said he saw video of Johnson exposing himself and masturbating.

Charges in Calumet County were filed on Sept. 2. Johnson waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. Not guilty pleas were entered.

Charges were filed in Outagamie County on Sept. 27. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29. Bond was set at $30,000, which Johnson was able to post.

Online court records show Johnson is set to stand trial in Outagamie County in December for a charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

In Brown County, Johnson has a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 18 for a case with charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Mentally Ill Victim, Causing a Child 13-18 to View Sexual Activity, and Exposing a Child to Harmful Material.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.