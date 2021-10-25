COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average for new cases, hospitalizations decreasing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are continuing to trend downward, however the seven-day average for deaths is rising. There were 814 positive tests in the latest results, and Wisconsin’s cumulative case total is now at 781,483. The state’s 7-day average increased slightly from 1,817 new cases per day to 1,822. The state says the seven-day average of all coronavirus tests which came back positive fell from 7.4% to 7.3%.

Wisconsin’s death toll jumped by 36 to 8,378 on Monday. The state says only 3 of those happened in the past 30 days, which are the only ones counted in the 7-day average. That average rose from 12 to 13 deaths per day. Brown and Fond du Lac Counties each reported 2 deaths. Green Lake, Langlade, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties each reported 1. County-by-county case and death totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.

DHS numbers show 232 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend, an average of 74 people. That’s far below our calculated 7-day average of 107 hospitalizations per day.

When you take discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there are currently 46 fewer patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, with 926 total across the state. Meanwhile, there are 278 in intensive care – that’s 32 fewer than Friday’s report.

The Northeast health care region has 141 COVID-19 patients, with 38 in ICU -- 15 fewer overall, but the number of those in the ICU held steady from Friday. In addition, there are 11 ICU beds immediately available among the 10 hospitals for all patients with critical care needs.

Fox Valley hospitals have 76 of the patients, including 16 in ICU. That’s 8 fewer patients overall, and six fewer in ICU. The WHA says there are 7 ICU beds immediately available in that region.

The DHS reports 57.6% of Wisconsin’s population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (3,355,381 people), and almost 55% of the state’s population (54.9%) has finished their vaccination series (3,198,475 people).

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Monday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/44.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 52.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/49.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 57.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 65.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 86.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.5% (+0.1) 56.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.0% (+0.0) 50.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.2% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.8% (+0.1) 69.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.5% (+0.0) 48.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.9% (+0.0) 45.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.6% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.9% (+0.1) 52.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.5% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.6% (-0.1) 67.1% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.0% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.0% (+0.1) 55.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.5% (+0.0) 41.7% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.1% (+0.0) 53.8% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.8% (+0.0) 39.9% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,056 (56.5%) (+0.0) 257,403 (54.3%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 298,189 (54.2%) (+0.0) 285,387 (51.9%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,355,381 (57.6%) (+0.0) 3,198,475 (54.9%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Oshkosh Farmers Market will be held this Saturday, Oct. 30. It will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 39,884 cases (+154) (269 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 7,099 cases (+53) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,045 cases (+10) (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,685 cases (+59) (198 deaths)

Door – 3,495 cases (+14) (32 deaths)

Florence - 527 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,551 cases (+73) (147 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,407 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,400 cases (+6) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,437 cases (+15) (27 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,298 cases (+7) (46 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,954 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,957 cases (+25) (39 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 9,802 cases (+105) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,705 cases (+45) (70 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,541 cases (+10) (46 deaths)

Menominee – 940 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,959 cases (+25) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,274 cases (+126) (243 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,017 cases (+10) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,691 cases (+36) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,677 cases (+22) (139 deaths)

Waushara – 3,017 cases (+27) (45 deaths)

Winnebago – 23,113 cases (+136) (232 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

