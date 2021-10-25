On the Clock: Packers beat Washington

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they bested Washington, 24-10. Now it’s on to a match-up in the desert between two of the NFC’s best when the Packers visit Arizona on a short week. The best in the business break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

How “close” is the Packers offense to putting it all together?

Green Bay’s defense finally gets a red zone stop.

Rashan Gary

Who’s the best in the NFC after Thursday night?

