On the Clock: Packers beat Washington

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers stretched their winning streak to six on Sunday when they bested Washington, 24-10. Now it’s on to a match-up in the desert between two of the NFC’s best when the Packers visit Arizona on a short week. The best in the business break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • How “close” is the Packers offense to putting it all together?
  • Green Bay’s defense finally gets a red zone stop.
  • Rashan Gary
  • Who’s the best in the NFC after Thursday night?

