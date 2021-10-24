Advertisement

Two killed, two injured in Brown County vehicle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old man from Green Bay was booked into the Brown County Jail on several criminal charges following a deadly crash Saturday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrived at the scene before 11 p.m.

A 2004 Cadillac Escalade was believed to be heading westbound on Cooperstown Rd. but failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign at County Rd. R. A 2018 Ford Fusion was said to be traveling southbound on County Rd. R when it collided with the Escalade.

The Fusion ended up about 30 feet into a field in the southwest corner of the intersection. The Escalade spun around and later started on fire.

Both people in the Fusion, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Whitelaw, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Escalade was a 31-year-old-man. He was treated at a nearby hospital and then flown to Milwaukee to receive treatment because of the severity of his injuries.

The 29-year-old Escalade driver was also treated at an area hospital before being taken to jail.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has not contacted next of kin, therefore names are not being released yet.

