TURNING WINDY WITH SOME SHOWERS POSSIBLE

The wind machine is cranking up again, but this time rain chances will remain somewhat limited across our area.

An area of low pressure will intensify tonight and Monday just to our south. NNE winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph are possible to start out the work week. Some rain is possible during the next 24 hours, especially across our southern and eastern areas. If you live northwest of the Fox Valley rain chances look to be slim to none with this storm. Highs Monday should range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We’ll get into a little bit of a lull Tuesday and Wednesday before the next weather maker moves on it. It will likely produce some rain and breezes Thursday into Friday.

Halloween weekend is trending pretty good right now with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions expected. A cold front may slip through on Halloween itself but recent data has backed off on rain chances... but it could become breezy again for the ghosts and goblins. Much cooler air is slated for the start of November.

WINDS & WAVES:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING***

MONDAY: NNE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 3-12′

TUESDAY: N/ENE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy. Some rain possible SOUTH. LOW: 42

MONDAY: Showers possible SOUTH & EAST. Windy with some gusts over 30 mph. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower? HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 56 LOW” 38

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 54

