Social Blog: Packers vs. Washington

A young Cheesehead shows off his Packers gloves as fans start filling Lambeau Field for the...
A young Cheesehead shows off his Packers gloves as fans start filling Lambeau Field for the October 24 game(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 5-1 Green Bay Packers take on the 2-4 Washington team Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game is televised by Fox Sports and broadcast on ESPN Radio, Packers Radio Network stations and SiriusXM.

Be sure to read Dave Schroeder’s 5 Fast Facts about the game, including the Packers’ win streak, the teams’ defenses, and the Packers’ new offensive strategies.

Most of the headlines for the game Sunday morning are about offensive linebacker Preston Smith missing the first game of his career after 102 straight appearances.

