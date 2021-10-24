Social Blog: Packers vs. Washington

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 5-1 Green Bay Packers take on the 2-4 Washington team Sunday at Lambeau Field. The game is televised by Fox Sports and broadcast on ESPN Radio, Packers Radio Network stations and SiriusXM.

That's the only time you're allowed to make a Blewitt joke today, and I mean it. https://t.co/VQC3N9TPmc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 24, 2021

Ronald Robert is the referee, out for the toss is Randall Cobb and Mason Crosby. WFT calls tails, it's tails and they'll defer. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 24, 2021

Be sure to read Dave Schroeder’s 5 Fast Facts about the game, including the Packers’ win streak, the teams’ defenses, and the Packers’ new offensive strategies.

Most of the headlines for the game Sunday morning are about offensive linebacker Preston Smith missing the first game of his career after 102 straight appearances.

Packers OLB Preston Smith (oblique) will miss the first game of his career today after making 102 straight appearances. He is inactive along with CB Kevin King. Safety Darnell Savage has cleared concussion protocol and is active pic.twitter.com/coQ3N1EaTf — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 24, 2021

The Ronzani run out. Time to play. pic.twitter.com/Te3dHkSdyS — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 24, 2021

