Saturday’s WIAA Playoff Scores

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

GIRLS TENNIS- STATE

Neenah wins their second State title with a 4-3 win over DSHA in D1.

Xavier lost to Catholic Memorial in the D2 semifinal.

BOYS SOCCER- REGIONALS

D1- Appleton North at Kimberly

D1- Green Bay Preble 1, Sheboygan North 0

D1- Brookfield East 5, Oshkosh West 0

D1- De Pere 2 (3-2), Bay Port 2

D2- Pulaski vs Wausau East

D2- Green Bay Southwest at Kaukauna

D2- Cedarburg vs. Menasha

D2- Oshkosh North 1, Nicolet 0

D3- Mosinee 2, Waupaca 1

D3- Notre Dame 8, Marinette 0

D3- Plymouth 3, Ripon 0

D3-Roncalli/Two Rivers 2, Freedom 0

D3- Seymour 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

D4- Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 0

D4- Kiel 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

D4- Sturgeon Bay, Peshtigo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL- REGIONALS

D1-Kimberly beats Bay Port 25-15, 25-14, 17-25, 27-25

D1- Kaukauna beats Green Bay Southwest 25-11, 25-17, 25-20

D1- Hortonville beats Appleton East 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

D1- Appleton North beats De Pere 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

D1- Manitowoc Lincoln beats West Bend West 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

D1- Watertown vs Neenah

D1- Hartford Union beats Fond du Lac 25-21, 25-22, 26-28,25-23

D2- Mosinee beats Waupaca 25-20, 25-27,23-25, 25-18,17-15

D2- Winneconne beats Oconto Falls 25-17, 25-19,25-23

D2- Luxemburg-Casco beats Seymour 25-19, 25-4,25-18

D2- Freedom vs. Fox Valley Lutheran

D2- Ripon beats Berlin 23-25, 25-23,25-18, 25-17

D3- Wittenberg-Birnamwood beats Peshtigo 17-25, 25-22,20-25, 19-25

D3- Oconto beats Bonduel 25-15, 25-18,22-25, 25-12

D3- Manitowoc Lutheran beats Oostburg 25-16, 25-22,25-19

CROSS COUNTRY- SECTIONALS

Girls Teams Qualified for State: D1-Kimberly, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Kaukauna, Neenah; D2-Shawano Community, Freedom, Winneconne, Xavier, Notre Dame, Little Chute; D3-Bonduel

Boys Teams Qualified for State: D1- Green Bay Preble, Neenah, Bay Port; D2-Shawano Community, Xavier, Winneconne, Notre Dame, Two Rivers; D3- Sheboygan Area Lutheran

