Saturday’s WIAA Playoff Scores
GIRLS TENNIS- STATE
Neenah wins their second State title with a 4-3 win over DSHA in D1.
Xavier lost to Catholic Memorial in the D2 semifinal.
BOYS SOCCER- REGIONALS
D1- Appleton North at Kimberly
D1- Green Bay Preble 1, Sheboygan North 0
D1- Brookfield East 5, Oshkosh West 0
D1- De Pere 2 (3-2), Bay Port 2
D2- Pulaski vs Wausau East
D2- Green Bay Southwest at Kaukauna
D2- Cedarburg vs. Menasha
D2- Oshkosh North 1, Nicolet 0
D3- Mosinee 2, Waupaca 1
D3- Notre Dame 8, Marinette 0
D3- Plymouth 3, Ripon 0
D3-Roncalli/Two Rivers 2, Freedom 0
D3- Seymour 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
D4- Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 0
D4- Kiel 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
D4- Sturgeon Bay, Peshtigo
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL- REGIONALS
D1-Kimberly beats Bay Port 25-15, 25-14, 17-25, 27-25
D1- Kaukauna beats Green Bay Southwest 25-11, 25-17, 25-20
D1- Hortonville beats Appleton East 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18
D1- Appleton North beats De Pere 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
D1- Manitowoc Lincoln beats West Bend West 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
D1- Watertown vs Neenah
D1- Hartford Union beats Fond du Lac 25-21, 25-22, 26-28,25-23
D2- Mosinee beats Waupaca 25-20, 25-27,23-25, 25-18,17-15
D2- Winneconne beats Oconto Falls 25-17, 25-19,25-23
D2- Luxemburg-Casco beats Seymour 25-19, 25-4,25-18
D2- Freedom vs. Fox Valley Lutheran
D2- Ripon beats Berlin 23-25, 25-23,25-18, 25-17
D3- Wittenberg-Birnamwood beats Peshtigo 17-25, 25-22,20-25, 19-25
D3- Oconto beats Bonduel 25-15, 25-18,22-25, 25-12
D3- Manitowoc Lutheran beats Oostburg 25-16, 25-22,25-19
CROSS COUNTRY- SECTIONALS
Girls Teams Qualified for State: D1-Kimberly, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Kaukauna, Neenah; D2-Shawano Community, Freedom, Winneconne, Xavier, Notre Dame, Little Chute; D3-Bonduel
Boys Teams Qualified for State: D1- Green Bay Preble, Neenah, Bay Port; D2-Shawano Community, Xavier, Winneconne, Notre Dame, Two Rivers; D3- Sheboygan Area Lutheran
