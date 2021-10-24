Advertisement

PACKERS GAME LOOKING GOOD, SOME RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It is GAME DAY!! Dry conditions are expected for the Packers game, but clouds will be increasing throughout the duration of the game. If you’re going to the game, dress warm. Temperatures early this morning are in the 30s. Game temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s.

An area of low pressure will brush us by to the south tonight into Monday. Rain is not for certain, but is definitely a possibility for Green Bay and areas south and west. Winds will increase throughout the day, and gusts will really pick up overnight. Gusts overnight could be in the 25-40 mph range.

Additional rain chances will come to end out the next work week. Thursday and Friday look to be days with scattered showers. Some model data is wetter than others so it’s still a bit too early to pinpoint how this thing will affect us. If you have outdoor plans these days, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping tabs on the forecast.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY***

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

MONDAY: NE 20-35 KTS WAVES: 4-10′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Windy conditions. Early showers possible SOUTH & EAST. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 56

