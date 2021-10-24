Oneida Nation optimistic about Washington Football Team’s direction after 2020 name change

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For years, members of the Oneida Nation protested the Washington Football Team’s previous name whenever they played in Green Bay. However, today, was a celebration for many in Northeast Wisconsin.

Fans were excited for the potential 6-1 record which eventually became a reality. While one nurse, felt the sunshine and enjoying the camaraderie of gameday provided a vital break from her typical 9-5.

“Just to step away and feel like you have time for yourself too,” Erica Hischke, a nurse living in Suamico, shared. “So, you can better take care of people.”

Hischke was joined at her tailgate by her co-workers, including surgical technician, Ally Carlson who was seemingly only mildly annoyed by Hischke’s delay in getting ready Sunday morning.

“We were supposed to get here at 9:00 a.m. but my friend Erica, didn’t show up until 9:05 a.m.,” Carlson humorously recollected. “We didn’t get here until about 9:30 a.m. and you guys know the traffic for game days.”

Another nurse in this Lambeau Field lot healthcare hangout was Jillian Vaughn, who discussed the July 2020 name change of the Packers opponent.

“I think it was probably a good idea but I think they could have come up with a better name than the Washington Football Team, like the Mustangs or... I don’t know, some other things,” Vaughn shared. “I feel like it’s a little basic. They need a little bit of a mascot. But still, I think it was a good call. “

As some, like Hischke, Carlson, and Vaugh, took the day off work, members of the Oneida Nation recognized that the Packers playing the Washington Football Team after the competitor’s 2020 name change continues their work of speaking out for a more inclusive community.

“Coming up with a name, 80, 100, or 90 some years ago, that wasn’t their intent,” Oneida Nation vice chairman, Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens, recognized. “I will acknowledge that wasn’t their intent. But, there is a connotation there. There is also a team name based off of skin tone of a particular race - redskins. That would never fly with any other ethnic group - never fly.”

During the naming transition, the president of the Washington Football Team, Jason Wright, met with national tribal leaders to discuss what Yellowbird-Stevens said was a dictionary defined racial slur.

“[Wright] asked us about the historical name and we gave him a bunch of stories,” Yellowbird-Stevens said. “Then, he posed the question, what about the Warriors? We talked with him about that. It’s too close to ‘Redskins.’ It’s too close to a Native American moniker.”

The Washington Football Team received thousands of name suggestions from fans between August 2020 to April 2021. Going forward, Yellowbird-Stevens said he is optimistic that the Washington Football Team is heading in the right direction when it comes to doing their part in repairing relationships with the Native American community.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.