Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, two injured in Brown County vehicle crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Green Bay police investigate a scene on Imperial Lane where one person was found injured and...
Woman expected to survive attempted-murder/suicide in Green Bay
Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
“Health care hero” nurse killed in Ashwaubenon shooting
Eric Mehring
Man accused of homicide in deadly Middleton crash posts bond; released from jail

Latest News

During the 2020 summer naming transition, the president of the Washington Football Team, Jason...
Oneida Nation optimistic about Washington Football Team’s direction after 2020 name change
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
Pet nooks made from old side tables
Crafters needed for Habitat auction
Warning from We Energies about utility scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Utility scams, password patterns