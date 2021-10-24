Habitat for Humanity seeking DIYers to re-purpose items to donate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Treasure hunters get ready!

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity will once again host its 7th annual “Repurpose for a Reason” silent auction next Thursday.

It will include items that are DIY, handcrafted, and re-purposed. Plus gift baskets, a cash raffle, and other various raffles.

“We’re also going to have a couple of really other fun raffles, which include beer for a year, and a wheel barrow of booze,” said Andrea Jorgensen, Marketing Communications Manager, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

But first, they need DIYers in the community to re-purpose items in support of their mission.

“So it’s proceeds will go into the home ownership program, and that’s where we build homes in the community and help build families safe, decent and affordable homes who need it,” said Jorgensen.

So far, 55 projects have already been donated, from vintage chairs and jackets, re-purposed cedar chests, children’s tables, and handmade wine racks.

“It used to cost us about $140,000 per home to build a house, but of course, in the past year and a half or so, a little bit more, those costs have risen. So we’re looking at $150,000 plus per house,” Jorgensen said.

As we’ve reported, Habitat for Humanity will be building nine homes in the next year.

Habitat will accept donated projects up until the day of the event.

Crafters can also check items out of the ReStore at no cost, refinish it, and donate it to the auction.

“Having an event like this which is one of our largest, makes a tremendous impact because that means we can continue building homes, we can continue building on our mission,” said Jorgensen.

The silent auction will open up virtually this Thursday, and folks can start bidding until the in-person event, which will be live next Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Green Bay.

If you are interested in showing off your skill for repurposing, you can check out an item on the RePurpose for a Reason website, or you can contribute by:

1. Checking out a ReStore item or items with a $70 value or less, “RePurpose,” or refinish the item(s), and return it to the ReStore (1967 Allouez Avenue) before November 5th to be included in the online auction.

2. Create your own project and donate it to the event to be included in the online auction.

The event is open for registration at no cost. All money raised from the cash raffle and online auction goes directly back into Habitat to build homes, communities, and hope in Brown County. The organization is holding weekly giveaways for registrants, and anyone interested can find the details on their Facebook event page.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.