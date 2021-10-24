Advertisement

Driver seriously injured in Waupaca County rollover

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was seriously injured when their car rolled over on Highway 10 early Saturday morning.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office released details of the crash Sunday, saying the car was going east when it entered the median and rolled over across the westbound lanes of traffic. The car came to rest in trees on the side of the highway.

The driver had been ejected. The person was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Neenah.

The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls at about 12:20 A.M. Why the driver left the road is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by the Weyauwega police and fire departments, ThedaStar Helicopter, Fremont Fire and Ambulance and Gold Cross Ambulance.

