Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. WFT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (5-1) prepare to face the Washington Football Team (2-4) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Streaking: The Packers have won 5 straight games coming in. It’s the 10th win streak of 5 or more games for Aaron Rodgers. And Matt LaFleur has guided Green Bay to win streaks of 5 or more in each of his 3 seasons as head coach.

#2 Better Defense?: The Packers flip the script a bit with what many expected coming into this season. It’s not the Washington defense ranked #5 in the NFL entering the week, it’s Green Bay. And the Packers rank #4 against the pass under new coordinator Joe Barry. After giving up 38 points in the opener, Green Bay has given up less than 20 points per game, on average, since.

#3 WFT D: Washington boasts a formidable front stacked with 1st round talent, headlined by pass rusher Chase Young. But the Football Team has not performed up to expectations. After ranking #2 overall last season, Washington ranks 2nd-to-last this year, giving up 423 yards per game. And the WFT has given up 30 or more points in each of its last 3 games (after giving up 29 the game before that).

#4 New Offensive Identity?: WIth myriad injuries on the Packers offensive line, Aaron Rodgers admitted last week the unit has developed a new identity by running the ball and limiting deep pass attempts to help the men up front settle into their roles. Don’t expect that to change today. LT David Bakhtiari started practicing this week, but was not activated off the P.U.P. list. And C Josh Myers was placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least 3 games.

#5 Injury Update: The Packers are getting S Darnell Savage back from last week’s concussion. That’s the good news. But Preston Smith will miss the first game of his career, going against his former team, with an oblique injury. Preston had played in 102 straight games to start his career. CB Kevin King is also out.

Prediction: Packers 34, WFT 17

