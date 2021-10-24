Brown County crews respond to fire in Glenmore
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLENMORE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Glenmore.
The sheriff’s office confirms a fire in a building “the size of a machine shed.” There are no injuries, we’re told. Crews were still on the scene at 4:45 P.M.
No further information was available at the time of this writing.
Glenmore is a rural community about 11 miles southeast of Green Bay.
