Advertisement

Railroad enthusiast celebrates 90th birthday at National Railroad Museum

National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)
National Railroad Museum. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man celebrated his 90th birthday at the National Railroad Museum.

Basil Lepak spent the afternoon with 100 friends and family Saturday.

Basil has been fascinated by trains since he boarded a train from Chicago to San Antonio to join the Air Force in 1952.

He spent 30 years working as a switchman for the Green Bay and Western Railroad.

Basil retired in 1985.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
“Health care hero” nurse killed in Ashwaubenon shooting
Green Bay police investigate a scene on Imperial Lane where one person was found injured and...
Woman expected to survive attempted-murder/suicide in Green Bay
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris died from gunshot wound to the head, ME says
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

Cherry Starr admires the plaque for the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in Green Bay.
Loving tributes make for special Bart Starr Memorial Bridge ceremony
October 23 Birthday Club
October 23 Birthday Club
October 22 Birthday Club
October 22 Birthday Club
Trick or Treat hours 2021