Railroad enthusiast celebrates 90th birthday at National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man celebrated his 90th birthday at the National Railroad Museum.

Basil Lepak spent the afternoon with 100 friends and family Saturday.

Basil has been fascinated by trains since he boarded a train from Chicago to San Antonio to join the Air Force in 1952.

He spent 30 years working as a switchman for the Green Bay and Western Railroad.

Basil retired in 1985.

