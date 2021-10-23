PACKERS GAME LOOKING OK, SOME RAIN POSSIBLE LATE SUNDAY & MONDAY

All eyes are on the Packers game forecast for Sunday. At this point, things should remain dry even as cloud cover increases during the day. You’ll need some warm weather gear for early tailgating with morning temperatures in the 30s. Game temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s.

An area of low pressure will brush us by to the south Sunday into Monday. While some rain is possible late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday across our far southern and eastern areas, many locations will not have any rain to deal with. Winds will increase Sunday and really pick up Sunday night into Monday. Some gusts could be in the 20-30+ mph range.

Another weather maker could give us rain Thursday into Friday. Some model data is wetter than others so it’s still a bit too early to pinpoint how this thing will affect us. Just have those umbrellas ready to go later in the week.

Looking ahead... there are signs of yet another storm system by Halloween night into early November. This storm could produce more wind and bring down even colder air. Perhaps more rain and/or snow showers too. Something to watch for sure but we have plenty of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY***

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-9′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Some late day and evening rain possible SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Turning breezy/windy. Some showers possible SOUTH & EAST. HIGH: 50 LOW: 336

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Some rain is possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 56

