Advertisement

PACKERS GAME LOOKING OK, SOME RAIN POSSIBLE LATE SUNDAY & MONDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All eyes are on the Packers game forecast for Sunday. At this point, things should remain dry even as cloud cover increases during the day. You’ll need some warm weather gear for early tailgating with morning temperatures in the 30s. Game temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s.

An area of low pressure will brush us by to the south Sunday into Monday. While some rain is possible late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday across our far southern and eastern areas, many locations will not have any rain to deal with. Winds will increase Sunday and really pick up Sunday night into Monday. Some gusts could be in the 20-30+ mph range.

Another weather maker could give us rain Thursday into Friday. Some model data is wetter than others so it’s still a bit too early to pinpoint how this thing will affect us. Just have those umbrellas ready to go later in the week.

Looking ahead... there are signs of yet another storm system by Halloween night into early November. This storm could produce more wind and bring down even colder air. Perhaps more rain and/or snow showers too. Something to watch for sure but we have plenty of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

***SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY***

SUNDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-9′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Some late day and evening rain possible SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Turning breezy/windy. Some showers possible SOUTH & EAST. HIGH: 50 LOW: 336

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Some rain is possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
“Health care hero” nurse killed in Ashwaubenon shooting
Green Bay police investigate a scene on Imperial Lane where one person was found injured and...
Woman expected to survive attempted-murder/suicide in Green Bay
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Major Harris died from gunshot wound to the head, ME says
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
FILE
Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE FALL-LIKE TEMPS FOR THE WEEKEND
Clouds will thicken during the Packers game Sunday!
First Alert Forecast: Nice Fall Weekend!
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler than normal
First Alert Weather
THE FALL-LIKE FEEL CONTINUES