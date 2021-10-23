Operation Football: Playoffs Level One

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football postseason got underway with level one on Friday night. Including an upset in our Game of the Week with Notre Dame knocking of Fox Valley Lutheran, and top seeded Luxemburg-Casco surviving Ashwaubenon’s upset bid. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football. Part One will play above with Part Two below.

WIAA Division I Tournament - First Round

Appleton North 28, Hudson 0

Arrowhead 43, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 27

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Chippewa Falls 22, Stevens Point 21, OT

Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13

Franklin 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12

Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0

Middleton 33, Madison Memorial 3

Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7

Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0

Neenah 29, Wausau West 7

Sun Prairie 63, Madison La Follette 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0

WIAA Division 2 Tournament - First Round

Badger 21, Milton 20

De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0

DeForest 35, New Richmond 14

Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16

Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13

Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7

Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6

Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6

Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6

Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14

River Falls 29, La Crosse Central 6

Slinger 24, Cedarburg 3

Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21

Waterford 14, Burlington 7

Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14

Wauwatosa West 48, Brookfield East 28

WIAA Division 3 Tournament - First Round

Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7

Greendale 17, McFarland 7

Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 34

Menasha 41, Shawano 26

Monroe 28, Whitnall 21

Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0

Notre Dame 39, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Onalaska 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21

Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0

Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0

Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19

Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14

Waupaca 35, Portage 8

Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6

WIAA Division 4 Tournament - First Round

Berlin 33, Xavier 13

Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6

Columbus 41, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6

Edgewood 53, Platteville 6

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6

Freedom 42, Winneconne 14

Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0

Lake Mills 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, OT

Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6

Northwestern 47, Mauston 14

Osceola 36, Altoona 6

West Salem 17, Prescott 14

Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12

Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

WIAA Division 5 Tournament - First Round

Amherst 36, Clintonville 8

Aquinas 30, Spooner 6

Belleville 56, Poynette 14

Brillion 33, Chilton 0

Brodhead/Juda 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16

Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0

Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0

Marshall 14, River Valley 12

Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13

Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23

Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18

Stratford 34, Westby 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12

WIAA Division 6 Tournament - First Round

Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15

Auburndale 63, Necedah 32

Boyceville 20, Cumberland 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Mineral Point 32

Colby 49, Oconto 0

Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8

Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Durand 53, Fall Creek 26

Grantsburg 14, Augusta 12

Lancaster 26, Luther 16

Markesan 48, Bonduel 19

St. Marys Springs 38, Ozaukee 0

Unity 14, Cadott 7

Waterloo 62, Pardeeville 36

WIAA Division 7 Tournament - First Round

Alma/Pepin 47, Elmwood/Plum City 14

Bangor 35, Ithaca 14

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

Catholic Central 17, Lourdes Academy 0

Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6

Edgar 33, Iola-Scandinavia 13

Glenwood City 9, Turtle Lake 0

Hilbert 41, Cambria-Friesland 6

Hurley 60, Loyal 0

Pacelli 46, Assumption 14

Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14

Reedsville 55, Johnson Creek 13

Spring Valley 19, Webster 0

WIAA 8-Player Tournament - First Round

Belmont 58, Oakfield 24

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Florence 14

Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0

Prairie Farm 46, McDonell Central 40

Shell Lake 48, Siren 28

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.