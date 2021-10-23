Operation Football: Playoffs Level One
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football postseason got underway with level one on Friday night. Including an upset in our Game of the Week with Notre Dame knocking of Fox Valley Lutheran, and top seeded Luxemburg-Casco surviving Ashwaubenon’s upset bid. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football. Part One will play above with Part Two below.
WIAA Division I Tournament - First Round
Appleton North 28, Hudson 0
Arrowhead 43, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 27
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Chippewa Falls 22, Stevens Point 21, OT
Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13
Franklin 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12
Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0
Middleton 33, Madison Memorial 3
Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7
Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0
Neenah 29, Wausau West 7
Sun Prairie 63, Madison La Follette 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0
WIAA Division 2 Tournament - First Round
Badger 21, Milton 20
De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0
DeForest 35, New Richmond 14
Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16
Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13
Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7
Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6
Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6
Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6
Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14
River Falls 29, La Crosse Central 6
Slinger 24, Cedarburg 3
Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21
Waterford 14, Burlington 7
Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14
Wauwatosa West 48, Brookfield East 28
WIAA Division 3 Tournament - First Round
Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7
Greendale 17, McFarland 7
Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 34
Menasha 41, Shawano 26
Monroe 28, Whitnall 21
Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Notre Dame 39, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Onalaska 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0
Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0
Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19
Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14
Waupaca 35, Portage 8
Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6
WIAA Division 4 Tournament - First Round
Berlin 33, Xavier 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6
Columbus 41, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6
Edgewood 53, Platteville 6
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6
Freedom 42, Winneconne 14
Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0
Lake Mills 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, OT
Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6
Northwestern 47, Mauston 14
Osceola 36, Altoona 6
West Salem 17, Prescott 14
Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12
Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine’s 20
WIAA Division 5 Tournament - First Round
Amherst 36, Clintonville 8
Aquinas 30, Spooner 6
Belleville 56, Poynette 14
Brillion 33, Chilton 0
Brodhead/Juda 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16
Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0
Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0
Marshall 14, River Valley 12
Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13
Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23
Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18
Stratford 34, Westby 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12
WIAA Division 6 Tournament - First Round
Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15
Auburndale 63, Necedah 32
Boyceville 20, Cumberland 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Mineral Point 32
Colby 49, Oconto 0
Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8
Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Durand 53, Fall Creek 26
Grantsburg 14, Augusta 12
Lancaster 26, Luther 16
Markesan 48, Bonduel 19
St. Marys Springs 38, Ozaukee 0
Unity 14, Cadott 7
Waterloo 62, Pardeeville 36
WIAA Division 7 Tournament - First Round
Alma/Pepin 47, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Bangor 35, Ithaca 14
Cashton 46, De Soto 0
Catholic Central 17, Lourdes Academy 0
Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6
Edgar 33, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Glenwood City 9, Turtle Lake 0
Hilbert 41, Cambria-Friesland 6
Hurley 60, Loyal 0
Pacelli 46, Assumption 14
Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14
Reedsville 55, Johnson Creek 13
Spring Valley 19, Webster 0
WIAA 8-Player Tournament - First Round
Belmont 58, Oakfield 24
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Florence 14
Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0
Prairie Farm 46, McDonell Central 40
Shell Lake 48, Siren 28
