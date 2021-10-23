MORE FALL-LIKE TEMPS FOR THE WEEKEND

The morning started off with frost advisories in some counties due to temperatures in the 30s, so you will definitely need a jacket if you have plans to be out early this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the lower half of the 50s in most spots. It’s going to be a bit cooler than normal for this time of the month, but certainly a nice fall day with plenty of sunshine and just some scattered clouds at times.

Sunday will feature more clouds... especially from the Fox Valley southward. The wind will also pick up, out of the northeast, during the day. Any rain should stay well SOUTH of the area until Sunday night.

Scattered showers remain possible through the first half of Monday. Northern Wisconsin likely stays dry, but some rain still appears likely from Green Bay to the south. Monday will be a breezy day with highs in the lower 50s once again. The clouds should thin at night, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly milder with highs into the middle 50s through Thursday. Our weather looks to turn unsettled for the second half of next week with a rain chance developing Wednesday and possibly continuing through Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY LIKELY AT NIGHT**

TODAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. More frost at night. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and turning brisk. Rain stays SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Cool and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain developing. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Lingering light showers with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 54

