Mellusi, Allen help Wisconsin run past No. 25 Purdue, 30-13

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1)...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat No. 25 Purdue 30-13 on Saturday.

Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) .

Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

The Boilermakers took a 13-10 lead on defensive end George Karlaftis’ 56-yard fumble return with 6:13 left in the second second quarter.

John Torchio intercepted Aidan O’Connell’s pass and returned it 37 yards to the 1. However, Mellusi was stopped for no gain and quarterback Kendric Pryor had a 3-yard loss on third down. Collin Larsh made a 23-yard field goal to tie it at 13.

The Badgers took the lead for good at 20-13 on Mellusi’s 20-yard run. Allen’s 70-yard run set up the touchdown, putting the ball on the 24.

Wisconsin pushed it to 27-13 on Allen’s 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Larsh added a 43-yard field goal.

O’Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Jake Plummer was 3 of 6 for 19 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Entering the game, Wisconsin was third in the nation in rushing defense allowed at 64.3 yards per game. The Badgers limited Purdue to minus-13 on 24 attempts. In stark contrast, the Badgers finished with 290 rushing yards. Purdue had three interceptions, all by O’Connell, and lost two fumbles. Wisconsin lost two fumbles.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since the 2007 season after upsetting then-No. 2 Iowa 24-7 in Iowa City on Oct. 16, Purdue will make a quick exit. At 4-3, Wisconsin is unlikely to move into the Top 25. The Badgers were ranked No. 15 in the preseason.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts No. 11 Iowa on Saturday.

Purdue: At Nebraska on Saturday.

