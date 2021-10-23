Ceremony to dedicate Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A dedication ceremony is happening Saturday morning for the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in Green Bay.

In July, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill to rename the Walnut Street Bridge for the Green Bay Packers legend.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Action 2 News plans to carry it live online and Facebook.

Starr’s widow, Cherry, will be in attendance.

Longtime Starr family friend and founder of Rawhide Boys Ranch John Gillespie is set to speak. The Starr family has been a big part of the Rawhide organization from the beginning and continues to be a big part of the fundraising drive on a new 10,000-square foot expansion increasing capacity in the organization’s ability to work with and house at-risk youth in a safe, family-centered therapeutic environment.

Starr passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

The bill to rename the bridge was backed by Representatives David Steffen (R-Howard), John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay). Several of the lawmakers are set to speak at the ceremony. Gov. Evers will also speak.

Normally, the City of Green Bay is proud to light one bridge for our Green Bay Packers and one to welcome the visiting team to Green Bay on home game weekends. However, this weekend, we’re going to break with tradition and light both bridges Green and… https://t.co/x1HoQuin4I pic.twitter.com/WV7VPM1KSQ — City of Green Bay (@CityofGreenBay) October 23, 2021

