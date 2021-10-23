10-digit dialing starts Oct. 24

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents in certain area codes will need to start dialing “1″ to make calls.

Ten-digit dialing starts Sunday, Oct. 24, for people with the area codes 262, 414, 608, and 920.

It impacts local and long-distance calls.

The change was made to make room for the “988″ line for National Suicide Prevention. The Federal Communications Commission approved the abbreviated dialing code to start on July 16, 2022.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin says it will not change the price of a call, coverage area or rates.

Customers who are dialing from a multi-line telephone system at a business or hotel will still need to dial a prefix (often “9″) to make an outside call.

This will not impact 911, 411, 211 or other abbreviated service lines.

