Statewide Green Alert issued for veteran at risk

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a veteran at risk.

Zachary David Bigelow, 31, was last seen Oct. 20 at Flying J Travel Center in Beloit. He was spotted between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Bigelow is from Monona. He’s driving a blue 2014 Acura TLX with Wisconsin License Plate 873-ZLD.

Police do not suspect foul play. If you see Bigelow, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local police department.

DESCRIPTION

6′

208 pounds

Blue eyes

Blond hair

Muscular

