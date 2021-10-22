Statewide Green Alert issued for veteran at risk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a veteran at risk.
Zachary David Bigelow, 31, was last seen Oct. 20 at Flying J Travel Center in Beloit. He was spotted between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Bigelow is from Monona. He’s driving a blue 2014 Acura TLX with Wisconsin License Plate 873-ZLD.
Police do not suspect foul play. If you see Bigelow, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local police department.
DESCRIPTION
- 6′
- 208 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Blond hair
- Muscular
