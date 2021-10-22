Advertisement

Statewide Green Alert issued for veteran at risk

Zachary David Bigelow
Zachary David Bigelow(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a veteran at risk.

Zachary David Bigelow, 31, was last seen Oct. 20 at Flying J Travel Center in Beloit. He was spotted between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Bigelow is from Monona. He’s driving a blue 2014 Acura TLX with Wisconsin License Plate 873-ZLD.

Police do not suspect foul play. If you see Bigelow, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local police department.

DESCRIPTION

  • 6′
  • 208 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Blond hair
  • Muscular

