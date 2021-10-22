Recent shootings involved domestic violence in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Domestic violence shelter, Golden House, tells Action 2 News that both the Ashwaubenon and the Green Bay shooting on Thursday were cases of domestic violence.

As we reported, Golden House’s annual Show of Strength banquet took place last night, a celebration meant to honor people who have overcome domestic abuse.

The banquet was held just hours after the Ashwaubenon shooting and was still going as the violence unfolded on the East side of Green Bay.

“There was two in domestic violence incident that happened here in Brown County, our backyard. One victim was killed, and the other one is in critical condition, and this is a mother of five children and these five children witnessed their dad shooting their mom. Like that is not acceptable, these violence should not happen,” said Cheeia Lo, Golden House’s Executive Director.

The Ashwaubenon victim from Thursday, Karissa Peronto, was a nurse.

The woman who survived the Green Bay shooting is a non-English speaker and mother.

Golden House’s Cheeia Lo, says domestic violence can happen to anyone.

“It could be your neighbor, it could be the person next to you, it could be your co-worker, so domestic violence does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter what your background is, your ethnicity, your education, your income, it can happen to anybody,” said Lo.

Golden House, Brown County’s only domestic violence shelter, is reaching even more victims in our community with its interpreter line.

”We have a 24-hour interpreter line, if an individual shows up or if an individual calls us, we just dial interpreter line and we will have an interpreter on the other line, multiple languages,” said Lo.

Lo said there hasn’t been a language they’ve been unable to interpret, and in 2020 alone, the line was used 300 times.

“This year alone Golden House have served over 1,700 clients, we have answered over 10,000 hot line calls. We, our numbers are increasing. and we’re telling people like come in, we have so many services,” said Lo.

Many people might know Golden House for their shelter, but Lo said that’s just a small fraction of what they do.

”We have a mental health therapist that provides therapy for children and adults, we have two children youth advocates on our team, we have our crisis team that can do safety planning, restraining orders, and support groups. So we are here to help our community, reach out to us, we’re here 24 hours, 7 days a week,” Lo said.

Golden House provided us with a list of red flags and warning signs to look out for.

Golden House shares red flags to look out for (Golden House)

”If there’s anything that doesn’t seem to be going right in your relationship and even you’re unsure, if you’re even in an unhealthy relationship, because sometimes when you’re in a relationship, you don’t think that it’s an unhealthy relationship, there’s a cycle of violence,” said Lo.

Golden House shares cycle of violence wheel (Golden House)

Golden House shares tips (Golden House)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.