Police: One dead and one injured in incident on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police detectives are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another person hurt.

Officers tell Action 2 News that they were called to a duplex on Imperial Lane shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The address is on the city’s east side, near Imperial Lane’s intersection with Winter Lane.

The call was for a disturbance and officers say they were asked to check on the welfare of the people in the duplex.

Lt. Brad Strouf tells us that officers found one person with “significant” injuries and one person dead.

Investigators have not said if any weapons were used and they have not released any details about the people who were involved.

Lt. Strouf says that police believe there is no danger to the community and that the incident is contained to the scene on Imperial Lane.

Detectives are expected to be working at the scene until Friday morning. Police say they expect to release more details on Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.