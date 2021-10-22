A MUCH COOLER AUTUMN WEEKEND

Frost formed early this morning across portions of eastern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be rising out of the 30s and into the 40s today. But it won’t get much warmer than that. A lighter northwest breeze off of Lake Superior, combined with colder air aloft in our atmosphere, will cause skies to turn mostly cloudy. As we lose the morning sunshine, temperatures will level off into the afternoon. Our temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for late October.

A few lake-effect sprinkles or light showers are possible across the Northwoods today. There’s also a SMALL chance of a shower along the Lake Michigan shoreline tonight. Otherwise, despite plenty of clouds, the forecast is looking mainly dry.

The weekend will stay cool, with perhaps some more areas of frost early Saturday morning, and again early Sunday morning. Look for some sunshine tomorrow, but clouds will thicken during the day on Sunday. We’re expecting that our next weathermaker will push some showers across central and southern Wisconsin into Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Frost fades. Some early sun, then clouds thicken. Sprinkles NORTH. Quite cool. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible... Maybe a lakeside shower? LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. More late-night frost. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Cool and breezy. Showers from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain arrives late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 54

