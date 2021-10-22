Man accused of homicide in deadly Middleton crash posts bond; released from jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man charged with homicide in the crash earlier this month that killed three teenagers posted bond and has been released from the Dane Co. jail. According to his attorney, Eric Mehring was let out Friday afternoon after his family posted his $75,000 bond on his behalf.

At the time of his response, Mehring’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, added that his client was in the process of having all of the monitoring devices required as a condition of his bail set up. Those devices included GPS tracking and remote breath-alcohol monitoring. He is also barred from operating a motor vehicle, having or drinking any alcohol, leaving Dane Co., or having contact with the victims’ families.

He was charged this week with three counts each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree reckless homicide, as well as two counts second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to police, Mehring, 30, was behind the wheel the night of Oct. 2 when his 2016 Jaguar crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Cruze the three teens were in. Two Middleton High School students, John “Jack” Miller and Evan Kratochwill, along with a Madison West High School student Simon Bilessi, died in the crash. The complaint revealed all three died from blunt force trauma injuries caused by the crash.

Mehring, who sustained serious injuries in the crash and has been in the hospital since then, was arrested Tuesday and was booked into the Dane Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday afternoon. Up until now, he had not been taken into custody because the jail did not have the facilities to treat his injuries, authorities explained.

Last week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office urged the District Attorney to pursue homicide charges against Mehring for their deaths. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett told NBC15 News, “[t]his tragic event could’ve been avoided, should’ve been avoided. Due to a very poor decision by Mr. Mehring we lost the lives of three young individuals.”

A search warrant released several days after the Sheriff’s Office recommendation showed Mehring allegedly had a breath alcohol content value of 0.24, three times the legal 0.08 blood alcohol content limit. The warrant stated Mehring told investigators that he had two rum and Cokes at a Cross Plains bar prior to the crash. A deputy described his eyes afterwards as “glossy and bloodshot.”

Mehring also allegedly admitted he was going approximately 30 mph over the 45 mph speed limit right before his vehicle struck the teens’ car, the warrants stated. Tuesday’s criminal complaint shed more light on what Mehring told investigators. He reportedly described going over “a little hill” and seeing brake lights in front of him. Mehring recalled “going too fast for conditions,” the complaint quoted him as saying, and admitting he did not brake hard enough.

When a deputy asked him how fast he had been going, Mehring reportedly responded “about 75″ and, when asked why he was going that fast, he blamed “over confidence.”

Witnesses told a detective on the night of the crash that they saw Mehring’s Jaguar headed the wrong way down Mineral Point Rd. and they had to swerve into the ditch to avoid it, the complaint continued. The witnesses’ Honda Odyssey was still in the ditch, near Welcome Drive, when they spoke with authorities.

