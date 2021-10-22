Advertisement

Judge leaning toward blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge is signaling he plans to grant wildlife advocates’ request to block Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost held a hearing Thursday on the advocates’ request to issue a temporary injunction to block the hunt before it begins on Nov. 6. Frost seemed to agree with the advocates’ argument that the season is unconstitutional because the state Department of Natural Resources never enacted permanent regulations establishing season parameters, relying instead on an emergency rule that’s been in place since 2012.

Frost said he plans to issue a ruling on the injunction Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
Two found dead after Ashwaubenon standoff are identified
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police confirm 3-year-old Major Harris is dead
Exterior of De Pere High School
De Pere substitute teacher sues over district’s quarantine policy
Sunita Balogun, 47, of Oshkosh was tragically killed on October 14 in a carjacking in Wauwatosa.
Exclusive: Daughters of Oshkosh woman killed by 4 teens in carjacking speak
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

October 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sweater weather
Green Bay police investigate a scene on Imperial Lane where one person was found injured and...
Police: One dead and one injured in incident on Green Bay’s east side
Green Bay Imperial Lane investigation
WATCH: One dead, one hurt on Green Bay's east side
Crime scene van outside the home where two people were found dead in Ashwaubenon
Two dead in Ashwaubenon named, new details emerge