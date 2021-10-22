Judge leaning toward blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge is signaling he plans to grant wildlife advocates’ request to block Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost held a hearing Thursday on the advocates’ request to issue a temporary injunction to block the hunt before it begins on Nov. 6. Frost seemed to agree with the advocates’ argument that the season is unconstitutional because the state Department of Natural Resources never enacted permanent regulations establishing season parameters, relying instead on an emergency rule that’s been in place since 2012.

Frost said he plans to issue a ruling on the injunction Friday afternoon.

