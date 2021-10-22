INTERVIEW: Allergies and COVID-19 vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People with severe allergies face a difficult choice whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers with U.W. School of Medicine and Public Health are looking for people who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine who are allergic to medicines, had an anaphylactic reaction in the past 15 years, or have a mass cell disorder to take part in a clinical study to determine if the vaccines pose a greater risk.

Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen talked with Dr. Mark Moss, an allergist and principal investigator of this study. He talked about atypical reactions to the vaccine and how the study could help people concerned about having a reaction get the vaccine safely.

