Federal trial scheduled for man in hidden camera child porn case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal jury trial has been set for a Lawrence man accused of using hidden cameras to produce child pornography.

A federal grand jury has charged Michael J. Cannell with four counts for allegedly secretly recording an underage girl for the purpose of producing sexual content.

A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 27.

During an Oct. 21 hearing, a judge denied Cannell’s motion for conditional release and ordered detention to continue. Cannell is being held without bond, “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” according to the initial order for detention.

Cannell’s girlfriend, Samantha Trebilcock, is charged in Brown County Circuit Court with four felonies. The counts include Child Enticement, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Capturing Images Without Consent. Prosecutors allege she helped entice a teenage victim to the home where the girl was secretly recorded while undressed.

Undercover agents say they discovered child pornography available for download from a device at Cannell’s home on Lost Dauphin Road, according to a criminal complaint. Newly released court records show Brown County investigators executed search warrants at the home in August and September. Investigators say they found several recording devices and equipment.

• In the kitchen, a black charging block plugged into a wall contained a hidden camera, documents show.

• In a laundry closet room, investigators found five USB flash drives with enough storage for hundreds of hours of video.

• Another closet had a hi-definition wi-fi camera.

• On a desk, two picture frames were outfitted with hidden cameras.

• In a cabinet, investigators found a trail camera, a Go-Pro camera, a hard drive, two phones and a tablet.

• In Amazon boxes, investigators found a smoke detector outfitted with a hidden camera, a phone dock charger with a hidden camera, a wireless phone charger with a hidden camera, and a wi-fi digital clock with a hidden camera.

• Investigators searched Cannell’s truck at a Bellevue business and found a newly packaged hidden alarm clock camera.

Investigators believe Trebilcock lured a 16-year-old girl she knew to the Lawrence home and got her drunk. Videos were discovered of the girl undressed in the bathroom, according to investigators.

Investigators visited the victim at school. They say she “appeared in shock.”

Investigators found text messages between Trebilcock and Cannell expressing desire to have sexual conduct with the victim, according to the prosecution.

After news of Cannell’s arrest, a woman came forward to investigators to express concern that she had been secretly recorded by the couple. Investigators found video of the woman, who was in tears at the news.

Trebilcock’s bond was set at $20,000. A crime victims website shows she was released after posting bond.

Trebilcock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.