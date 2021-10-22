THE FALL-LIKE FEEL CONTINUES

The clouds continue this evening. While a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, most of us will stay dry. Lows will slip into the 30s once again, and frost is possible. But, because all of Northeastern Wisconsin has experienced a frost this fall, no advisories will be issued for the rest of the year.

The weekend will stay cooler than average with highs generally running in the lower half of the 50s. Look for more sunshine Saturday with a light northwest wind. Sunday will feature more clouds... especially from the Fox Valley southward. The wind will also pick up, out of the northeast, during the day. Any rain should stay well SOUTH of the area until Sunday night.

Scattered showers remain possible through the first half of Monday. Northern Wisconsin likely stays dry, but some rain can be expected from Green Bay to the south. Monday will be a breezy day with highs in the lower 50s once again. The clouds should thin at night, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly milder with highs into the middle 50s through Thursday. Our weather looks to turn unsettled for the second half of next week with a rain chance developing Wednesday and possibly continuing through Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible... Stray evening shower? LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. More frost at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Cool and turning brisk. Rain stays SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Cool and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain developing. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Lingering light showers with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. HIGH: 53

