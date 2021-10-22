COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, deaths up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show new coronavirus cases trending down but deaths are up.

There were 2,016 positive tests in the latest results. The 7-day average slipped again, from 1,869 to 1,817 new cases per day. Shawano County passed 6,000 cases. The state says an average of 7.4% of all coronavirus tests came back positive over the past 7-day period.

Here’s how cases compare in our neighboring states:

Illinois: 2,162 cases per day (7-day average calculated Oct. 22)

Iowa: 953 cases per day (7-day average updated Oct. 21)

Michigan: 3,752 cases per day (2-day average reported Oct. 22)

Minnesota: 2,150 cases (reported Oct. 22; 7-day average not available)

Wisconsin’s death toll jumped by 30 to 8,342 on Friday. The state says only 13 of these happened in the past 30 days, which are the only ones counted in the 7-day average. That average rose from 11 to 12 deaths per day. Brown County reported 2 deaths. Marinette and Outagamie counties each reported 1. The death count was revised in Fond du Lac County. County-by-county case and death totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.

DHS numbers show 135 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s on par with our calculated 7-day average of 132 hospitalizations per day. We’ll get an update after 3:30 taking discharges and deaths into account, but yesterday the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,011 people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, including 308 in intensive care. The Northeast health care region had 162 patients of those patients, including 44 in ICU. The Fox Valley region had 85, with 22 of them in ICU.

Friday’s update on vaccinations is delayed. The DHS blames technical difficulties. We’ll update vaccination numbers once the DHS posts them.

Yesterday we reported 2 out of 3 eligible Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, 58.0% of women and girls over 12, and 51.2% of men and boys over 12, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The DHS says in all, 54.8% of all Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated (3,191,241 people), out of 57.5% that received at least one shot (3,349,576 people). Those percentages include the percentage of the population that’s too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of Wisconsin residents who are unvaccinated is shrinking by an average 2,093 per day, but the number of doses administered has declined each of the past five weeks.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Thursday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.1% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 52.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 52.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 57.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.4% (+0.1) 56.0% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.9% (+0.0) 49.8% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.2% (+0.1) 45.0% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.7% (+0.0) 69.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.4% (+0.0) 48.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.7% (-0.1) 45.6% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (-0.1) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.5% (+0.1) 45.9% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.4% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.7% (+0.0) 52.6% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.4% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.6% (+0.1) 66.9% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.9% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.9% (+0.1) 55.4% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.7% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.8% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.9% (+0.1) 53.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 267,594 (56.4%) (+0.0) 256,845 (54.2%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 297,686 (54.2%) (+0.1) 284,687 (51.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,349,576 (57.5%) (+0.0) 3,191,241 (54.8%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the next two Saturdays in October: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. Starting today, the site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 39,730 cases (+126) (267 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 7,046 cases (+20) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,016 cases (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,626 cases (+39) (198 deaths)

Door – 3,481 cases (+18) (32 deaths)

Florence - 525 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,478 cases (+69) (145 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Forest - 1,406 cases (+12) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,387 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,422 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,284 cases (45 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,940 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,932 cases (+15) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,697 cases (+43) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,660 cases (+33) (70 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,509 cases (45 deaths)

Menominee – 939 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,934 cases (+15) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,148 cases (+71) (242 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,007 cases (+15) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,630 cases (+69) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,655 cases (+38) (139 deaths)

Waushara – 2,990 cases (+15) (45 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,977 cases (+63) (231 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

