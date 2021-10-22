Advertisement

Cherry Starr attends groundbreaking for major Rawhide expansion

(WSAW)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The widow of late Packers great Bart Starr is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Friday, Cherry Starr attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a major expansion at Rawhide, the ranch for troubled teens the Starrs co-founded.

Construction is already underway on the Starr youth home, which will be a 10,000-square foot facility, increasing capacity in the organization’s ability to work with and house at-risk youth in a safe, family-centered therapeutic environment. The current welcome center is also being renovated to offer more space for meetings and social gatherings.

The Starr family has been a big part of the Rawhide organization from the very beginning and continues to be a big part of the fundraising drive on this capital improvement project.

This is Starr’s second trip back to the area since her husband’s passing in 2019. She spoke about why Rawhide is so important and even held up a shovel for the groundbreaking.

“I would never dream this would develop as well as it has. I was real proud of it the way it was 15-20 years ago, but today it is extraordinary and so successful what we do to change boys’ lives,” Starr said.

Rawhide has a goal of raising $6 million to cover the cost of this expansion. To date, they’ve managed to get pretty close. We’ll have more about the groundbreaking on Action 2 News at Ten.

Saturday, Starr will be in downtown Green Bay for a ceremony rededicating the Walnut Street Bridge as the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

