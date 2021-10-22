Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates 85 years of wildlife and education

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is celebrating 85 years of education, rehabilitation and fun this Saturday.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. the public is invited to feed wolves, eat cake and participate in a variety of different free programs.

”I think its an awesome accomplishment to be a standard in Green Bay and Wisconsin, and even some of the North East area,” Kim Diedrich, the Chief Naturalist for the Sanctuary said.

The sanctuary got its start back in 1929, when the City of Green Bay purchased 250 acres adjacent to Bay Beach Amusement Park with the intention of building a golf course.

However, concerned citizens thought the space would better serve as a sanctuary and developed the concept of a wildlife refuge.

1936, the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary was founded. A 50¢ membership fee was charged to raise funds and the first pond was hand dug. In the following years, heavy equipment was donated, and 100 men worked for two yeas to dig the present lagoon system.

“It’s just a really special place, you could spend a whole day or a couple hours,” James Andersen, the Green Bay Parks and Recreation assistant director said.

Diedrich said that while the sanctuary has seen many changes over the years, it has never shied away from its mission to bring humans closer to nature.

“We are sharing space with them and in some instances we are encroaching on their space so we need to respect wild and care for wildlife, its here,” Diedrich said. “Maybe you think that bats are scary or that possums are not the most attractive, well, they have a place.”

Saturdays schedule of events includes:

10:00 a.m.: Welcome from Mayor Genrich

10:15 a.m.: Live Birds of Prey program

11:00 a.m.: Cake

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Critter Counter open at the Observation Building

12:00 p.m.: Storytelling and hand drum music with friends from the Oneida Nation

1:30 p.m.: Wolf Feeding program

