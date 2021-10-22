Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wisconsin winter weather outlook

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Wisconsin. We know it’ll be cold this winter, but how cold? We know it’ll snow this winter, but how much snow?

First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz spends 3 Brilliant Minutes talking about Wisconsin’s upcoming winter, what we can expect, and the factors that go into this long-range forecast from NOAA.

Watch 3 Brilliant Minutes with Brad.

