Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The condition of the other officer isn’t known.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
“Health care hero” nurse killed in Ashwaubenon shooting
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police confirm 3-year-old Major Harris is dead
Exterior of De Pere High School
De Pere substitute teacher sues over district’s quarantine policy
Green Bay police investigate a scene on Imperial Lane where one person was found injured and...
Green Bay shooting was attempted murder/suicide, police say
Sunita Balogun, 47, of Oshkosh was tragically killed on October 14 in a carjacking in Wauwatosa.
Exclusive: Daughters of Oshkosh woman killed by 4 teens in carjacking speak

Latest News

Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
Michael J. Cannell
Federal trial scheduled for man in hidden camera child porn case
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst