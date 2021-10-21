Advertisement

UW-Green Bay reaches 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay has reached a 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among students.

The UW System also announced Thursday that UW-Stevens Point met the 70 percent threshold.

“I’m thrilled the students of UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay are getting vaccinated,” said System President Tommy Thompson. “It’s quite an accomplishment, and a credit to all those on campus who helped achieve it.”

UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater previously met the threshold.

UW-Madison has met the 90 percent threshold.

The system has a “70 for 70″ campaign, which is extended until Oct. 31. Students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold will be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

