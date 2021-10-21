Advertisement

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By JILL COLVIN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

In a release, the new venture announced it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. and said it seeks to become a publicly listed company.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

In addition to the app, which is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Gavel
Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released

Latest News

Sunita Balogun, 47, of Oshkosh was tragically killed on October 14 in a carjacking in Wauwatosa.
Exclusive: Daughters of Oshkosh woman killed by 4 teens in carjacking speak
money generic
Tork donates $28k in hygiene products to area organizations
Wisconsin legislative leaders introduce proposed district maps
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise