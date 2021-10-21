Advertisement

Tork donates $28k in hygiene products to area organizations

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and Tork are teaming up to tackle hygiene.

For every completed catch in the Packers’ first five games of the season, Tork pledged to donate $250 worth of hygiene products to area organizations such as Newcap and Pathfinders.

Newcap is a nonprofit which helps people out of poverty, and Pathfinders helps those facing homelessness and other crises.

“For folks staying at Golden House to have these hygiene products available just takes the worry off their plate. They can be confident that they’re safe and healthy while staying at Golden House. And even those who have moved on from our shelter program, we’re able to provide these products to them, so in their own homes they can continue to stay healthy as well,” said Dina Borremans, the Development Director of Golden House.

This is the programs’ first year, and with 112 catches through week 5, Tork donated $28,000 worth of hygiene products.

