REPORT: Arrests made in killing of Major Harris’ mother

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Arrests have been made in the death of the mother of a missing boy, Milwaukee Police told our partner station WISN.

WISN is reporting several arrests in the Mallery M. Muenzenberger case. They did not identify possible suspects.

Muenzenberger’s family released a statement Thursday saying Mallery was the victim of domestic violence.

For the first time family of Mallery Muenzenberger releases a statement. Family says she was killed due to domestic violence. @MilwaukeePolice have arrested several people in connection with her homicide more tonight @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/w9ukmXRsji — Hillary Mintz (@HILLARY_MINTZ) October 21, 2021

Muenzenberger was the mother of Major P. Harris, 3. An Amber Alert is active for Major.

Muenzenberger was found dead near North 37th Street and West Clarke Street in Milwaukee. WISN reports she suffered several gunshot wounds.

On Oct. 17, police responded to a home in the 5400 block of North 41st Street looking for a suspect in Muenzenberger’s killing. Police say Jaheem K. Clark was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Clark’s vehicle was also located.

An Amber Alert listed Clark as being the suspect in the abduction of Major Harris. Harris has not been located.

Major Harris is described as 3 feet tall, Black with a light complexion, weighing about 40 pounds, with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. In addition, police say he has a small abrasion on his right cheek, and has delayed speech. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts, and was barefoot.

Major’s father, Carlton Harris, traveled to Milwaukee from West Virginia to help in the search for Major. He was critical of the police department’s investigation.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is a joke,” Harris said. “There’s no faith in the police department.”

Police released this statement to WISN:

“City government is very engaged in the search for Major Harris, and that includes the police department, the health department’s Office of Violence Prevention, and even the department of public works. We understand the feelings of frustration and anguish of those close to Major, and we are working steadfastly to find him.”

HOW TO REPORT INFORMATION:

Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444

Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS

P3 Tips App

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.