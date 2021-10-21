Advertisement

Ashwaubenon Police ask people near Cedar Ridge to shelter in place

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers have swarmed a residential complex in Ashwaubenon as police investigate a possible shooting.

Action 2 News is near the scene in the 2300 block of Cedar Ridge.

Neighbors received an emergency alert on their phones telling residents near Cedar Ridge to shelter in place “due to shots heard.” Brown County Emergency Management says people are asked to stay in their homes until further notice.

Officers have blocked off a part of Cormier Road to traffic.

Map of scene at Cedar Ridge building in Ashwaubenon.
Map of scene at Cedar Ridge building in Ashwaubenon.(WBAY)

Action 2 News is working to get updates and more information on what’s happening. Stay with us.

