Ashwaubenon Police ask people near Cedar Ridge to shelter in place

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers have swarmed a residential complex in Ashwaubenon as police investigate a possible shooting.

Action 2 News is near the scene in the 2300 block of Cedar Ridge.

Neighbors received an emergency alert on their phones telling residents near Cedar Ridge to shelter in place “due to shots heard.” Brown County Emergency Management says people are asked to stay in their homes until further notice.

Ashwaubenon PD is advising residents residing near Cedar Ridge to shelter-in-place due to shots heard in the area. Stay in your homes until further notice. — Brown County EM (@BCEMGMT) October 21, 2021

Officers have blocked off a part of Cormier Road to traffic.

Map of scene at Cedar Ridge building in Ashwaubenon. (WBAY)

Action 2 News is working to get updates and more information on what’s happening. Stay with us.

