Police locate car connected to body found on UWGB trail

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they’ve located the car they were looking for in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos. The search for his killer continues.

The 2010 Ford Fusion was found parked at an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side. Police say it appears the car went unnoticed by apartment tenants and passers-by for weeks.

Police are processing the car for evidence.

The body of Mendez-Ramos, 36, an Ashwaubenon man, was found three weeks ago near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus, on September 28. Police were called about a suspicious situation. A small fire led to the discovery of the body at the entrance to the trail system.

Police have not released details about his death, but they said investigators believe he was killed elsewhere, and there was no other connection between the crime and the campus.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at (920) 448-3201. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit this website: http://www.432stop.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=783&

