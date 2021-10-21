Neenah downtown ice rink to open next week

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just a week away from the opening of a new outdoor ice rink and coffee house in downtown Neenah, and excitement right now is building for what’s likely to be a destination spot.

What was once an idea of Lizzy Bergstrom-Auth’s dad, is now a reality.

The facility is called the The Plaza at Gateway Park.

“I want to see a whole bunch of kids running around here. We’re going to have Smores when we’re open for ice skating, cheese fondue. For our grand opening, we’re handing out cookies free, kettle corn free. We just want lots of people to come see this place. We’re so excited,” said Bergstrom-Auth.

The property includes a coffee house, a meeting area, and a place to rent skates if you don’t have your own.

While it’s not cold enough yet for ice, the goal is to start making it by mid- November.

Bergstrom-Auth added, “We’re going to do skating with Santa, we’re going to do a princess night. We’re going to do a super hero night. We have lots of family activities here on the ice.”

A garage on site will store the Zamboni, and the rink will also be lit up at night, which Mayor Dean Kaufert hopes will bring people downtown outside regular business hours.

“Here we are, almost to the finish line. The community itself is kind of a buzz right now. People are driving by it everyday, they’ve seen all the work that’s taken place and they’re looking forward to it, I can tell you that,” he said.

For those not skating, fire pits are expected to be popular, no matter what time of the year it is.

Bergstrom-Auth added, “I’m just excited for everyone to come. I think it’s going to be so great for our community.”

A grand opening for The Plaza at Gateway Park will take place Thursday October 28th from 5:30 till 8:30.

As well, the city will close down the street to accommodate live music.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.