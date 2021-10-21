Advertisement

Local museums participate in Wisconsin Science Festival

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Science Festival kicked off Thursday with activities happening across the state, including here in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Building for Kids children’s museum in Appleton has different STEM projects that kids can do, like making a robot out of toothbrush bristles and a button battery.

Staff say this event is a great way to expose younger kids to science, technology, engineering and math. They say kids of any age can do these activities.

”We believe that exposing kids to STEM learning at a young age helps them to feel comfortable and confident with those same types of STEM concepts as they grow. We want to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals in our community. We believe starting young is a great way to do that,” Casie Holdcroft of the Building for Kids said.

You do have to reserve a play session to go to the Appleton children’s museum, due to capacity limits.

Find events near you at the Wisconsin Science Festival website, https://www.wisconsinsciencefest.org/event/

