Green Bay install Little Free Art Gallery in her yard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have heard about Little Free Libraries. The community bookcase boxes allow people to take a book-- or leave a book. The libraries are a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding access to books.

A Green Bay woman used the Little Free Libraries she’s visited with her grandkids, as an inspiration to start a different little free box on her own.

Amy Zander is an artist and a teacher. She works with paint, clay, glass, and other materials in a studio in her backyard. But, she wanted to share her love of art with more people, so for her birthday this summer, her husband built her a curbside box.

It’s a Little Free Art Gallery and it sits in front of her house on Klee Street in Green Bay. “It’s just chock full. The people that walk past the street can grab something that they like, leave something,” says Amy Zander.

Much like the Little Free Library concept, Zander’s Little Free Art Gallery is for the public. She encourages people to come and check out the art inside, everything from rocks painted by her granddaughter, to jewelry she’s made.

According to Zander, “It goes 365, 24/7, people that are walking by, cars can stop can open, check it out, if you like something feel free to take it along.”

She also encourages people to leave their work too, adding, “To spread a little happiness, to create smiles, especially with the pandemic going on. Just to warm somebody’s day is what it’s all about.”

And for those budding artists, there are supplies inside as well. Zander says, “If you don’t have art supplies at home, you can grab something in order to give art a try too.”

The Little Free Art Gallery has only been up for a couple of months, and Zander says it’s popular in the neighborhood, adding, “It’s a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed every single minute of my gift from my husband. And we’re going to continue to do that. So, it’s fun.”

She hopes more people visit her curbside gallery to spread the joy and happiness that comes along with art.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.