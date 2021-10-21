Advertisement

Gov. Evers tells Republicans to start over on redistricting plans

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn't like.
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting plans, saying they must “do better” if they expect him to sign the proposals that would solidify the majorities already in place.

The GOP-proposed maps are largely based on the current lines drawn by Republicans a decade ago, districts that Democrats have assailed as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Republicans unveiled their legislative and congressional maps on Wednesday and scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 28 before voting on them in early November.

Evers, a Democrat, would have to sign the bills to make the maps law, but he was clear Thursday that won’t happen with the current proposals. 

