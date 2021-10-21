SLIDESHOW: Giant pumpkins and other fruits go on display near Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you like giant pumpkins, bushel gourds, and even an oversized watermelon or two, there’s a fall harvest display six miles west of Oshkosh, that’s tough to miss along Highway 44.

Every year Deb Gantner tries to grow some of the biggest fruit in the area, and this year is no exception.

“I was trying to go for a general master gardener type thing,” she said.

Gantner’s passion comes from being a longtime member of the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers, a group dedicated to this hobby.

Of the three pumpkins in her yard right now, the biggest weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

She added, “I try to out do each other, and at the end of the year we have awards but we help each other to grow the best we can.”

A couple of the items on display were even record breakers this year in Wisconsin, including a watermelon at 175 pounds, and a bushel gourd at a whopping 251 pounds.

Gantner said, “We’ve had a lot of people stopping, and oohing and ahhing and what’s this, what’s that, because I do have some different fruit that’s not well known to anybody.”

The hardest part is the heavy lifting which Chuck Hunter says he tries to help with.

“Well, luckily we have a neighbor with a forklift that’s generous enough to let us use it,” said Hunter, adding, “I have a brother that was an operator, but he runs it for us, and then we get it on the pallets. It isn’t so bad.”

As for what’s next, don’t expect pumpkin pie, as fruits this big aren’t usually edible.

However, the seeds are quite valuable.

“I just love growing and try to get them as big as I can get them,” said Gantner.

