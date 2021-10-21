A FROSTY NIGHT ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

In some areas, skies have cleared out for the late afternoon and evening, but we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight. As the wind settles down, temperatures will cool quickly. A widespread frost is expected across Northeastern Wisconsin with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. There is a frost advisory in effect for the Fox Valley and southern Wisconsin as these areas have not yet experienced a significant frost this season.

The jacket weather will continue for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday afternoon may not even make it out of the 40s! At least the wind will be lighter than Thursday with speeds less than 10 mph. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, but we should see more sunshine Saturday.

Highs this weekend will be in the lower half of the 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Frost will again be possible across the area on Saturday and Sunday mornings as well. Sunday is likely dry, but will be mostly cloudy with steadier rain passing to our south. There will be a better chance for rain in Northeast Wisconsin overnight and into Monday. Temperatures should return to the upper half of the 50s by the middle of next week, but more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: NNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lighter wind. Areas of frost. LOW: 33 (20s NORTH)

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken again. Quite cool. Spotty sprinkles? HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers SOUTH. Rain more likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered rain showers... especially early. Breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, but likely dry. HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain showers developing. A bit milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Cloudy with lingering light rain. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.